Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism.
Sir Keir Starmer was involved in a “minor road traffic accident” with acyclist on Sunday, a spokesman for the Labour leader has said. The Sunnewspaper reported that the accident happened in Kentish Town, north-westLondon, and left the cyclist with minor injuries.
Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 “when they are ableto make progress”. Sir Keir said: “Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer? If the infection rate ‘R’ in a Tier 3 area has not come below one,will it be possible under any circumstances for that area to come out of Tier3? If the ‘R’ hasn’t come below one?”
Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them.
A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination.