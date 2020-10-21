Global  
 

Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”.

Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.


Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Sir Keir Starmer involved in road collision with cyclist

 Police are investigating the incident, which saw a cyclist taken to hospital.
Sir Keir Starmer was involved in a “minor road traffic accident” with acyclist on Sunday, a spokesman for the Labour leader has said. The Sunnewspaper reported that the accident happened in Kentish Town, north-westLondon, and left the cyclist with minor injuries.

Boris Johnson clarified that areas will come out of Tier 3 “when they are ableto make progress”. Sir Keir said: “Can I press the Prime Minister on thatanswer? If the infection rate ‘R’ in a Tier 3 area has not come below one,will it be possible under any circumstances for that area to come out of Tier3? If the ‘R’ hasn’t come below one?”

Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them. A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Labour calls for public inquiry into Pat Finucane murder

 The British Labour party has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to "act without delay" and order a public inquiry into the murder of Belfast solicitor Pat..
