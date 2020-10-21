Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”.

Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.