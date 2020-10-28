Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.
MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID testMLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19
The Boys Are Back In Town: Dodgers Return To LA After World Series Win Without Justin TurnerA salute with water cannons welcomed the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers as they landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday evening.
Cleanup Continues After Downtown LA Foot Locker, Other Stores LootedSeveral stores and restaurants in downtown and East L.A. saw their windows shattered and their entrances sprayed with graffiti following the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Win.
