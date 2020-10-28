Global  
 

Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:18s - Published
The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.


Dodgers Advised to Quarantine for 2 Weeks By Health Dept. Over Justin Turner Test

 The Dodgers are "working closely" with the L.A. County Health Department after Justin Turner tested positive for COVID … and officials are advising an..
In California: Dodgers' win marred by COVID. And are you hoarding groceries again?

 Plus: Alameda County allows middle and high schools to reopen, and firefighters make progress on containing Orange County blazes.
 
Dodgers Plane Heading Back To L.A., Here Come The Champs!

 The World Series Champs are headin' to the City of Angels ... with the Dodgers currently on a flight back to Los Angeles. And, oh yeah, they got the..
Dodgers fans cheer after long World Series drought

 Fans jubilant over the Dodgers' World Series win danced in the streets and set off fireworks across Los Angeles. The win ended a 32-year World Series drought..
Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw on Dodgers' first World Series title in 32 years

 The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series Championship since 1988, with a win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Ace pitcher Clayton Kershaw joined "CBS This..
Los Angeles Dodgers beat Tampa Bay Rays in 2020 World Series

 The Los Angeles Dodgers took home their first World Series title in 32 years Tuesday night - the franchise's seventh championship overall. It was a baseball..
MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test [Video]

MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test

MLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19

Chris Harrison Gave Dodgers Advance Screening of New 'Bachelorette' Debut

 Chris Harrison may have just earned himself a World Series ring from the Dodgers ... after coming in clutch for the players and their wives and girlfriends!!!..
Los Angeles Dodgers win 2020 World Series

This is the Dodgers' seventh World Series title in franchise history and their first since 1988 after...
Dodgers claim first World Series title in 32 years, coming back to beat Rays, 3-1 in Game 6

Dodgers claim first World Series title in 32 years, coming back to beat Rays, 3-1 in Game 6 The Los Angeles Dodgers came back to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series to win...
The Boys Are Back In Town: Dodgers Return To LA After World Series Win Without Justin Turner [Video]

The Boys Are Back In Town: Dodgers Return To LA After World Series Win Without Justin Turner

A salute with water cannons welcomed the World Series Champion Los Angeles Dodgers as they landed at Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday evening.

Cleanup Continues After Downtown LA Foot Locker, Other Stores Looted [Video]

Cleanup Continues After Downtown LA Foot Locker, Other Stores Looted

Several stores and restaurants in downtown and East L.A. saw their windows shattered and their entrances sprayed with graffiti following the Los Angeles Dodgers' World Series Win.

SJC wins first district title since 2005 [Video]

SJC wins first district title since 2005

SJC wins first district title since 2005

