Young labrador Caesar shows off impressive volleyball skills in Kerala Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:29s - Published 1 day ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:29s - Published Young labrador Caesar shows off impressive volleyball skills in Kerala Caesar, the one-and-a-half-year-old labrador, has become a sensation in the southern Indian state of Kerala for his volleyball skills. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this