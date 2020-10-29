Global
Comedian Bobby Ball dies aged 76
Comedian Bobby Ball dies aged 76
PA - Press Association STUDIO
- Duration: 00:57s - Published
2 minutes ago
Bobby Ball has died aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19.
In Pictures: Funnyman Bobby Ball over the years
Family, friends and colleagues are remembering the career of popular comedian Bobby Ball after his...
Belfast Telegraph - Published
3 hours ago
