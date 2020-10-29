Global  
 

Comedian Bobby Ball dies aged 76

Bobby Ball has died aged 76 after testing positive for Covid-19.

Bobby Ball Bobby Ball English comedian

In Pictures: Funnyman Bobby Ball over the years

Family, friends and colleagues are remembering the career of popular comedian Bobby Ball after his...
