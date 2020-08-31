‘It’s a shame’: Watch Nitin Gadkari lash out at non-performing NHAI officials

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari lashed out at non-performing officials during the virtual opening of the new National Highways Authority of India building in Dwarka, Gujarat.

‘The decision to construct the building was taken in 2008, the tender was awarded in 2011 and the project worth Rs 200-250 crore has been completed after nine years.

In the meanwhile, two governments and eight chairmen have changed.

This project was delayed only due to indecision of officials,’ Gadkari said during the event.

‘I feel ashamed.

I had personally conducted three-four meetings for it.

I have been insisting on reforms... Now as the tradition is, records will be prepared to blame the contractors alone for approaching the NCLT,’ the minister added.

Further attacking the non-performing officers, Gadkari suggested that photos of those who delayed the project for 11 years should be hanged in the building.

Saying that the national highway authority needed urgent reforms, he said, the time had come to act against the non-performing employees.

Watch the full video for all the details.