Man Killed In Shooting Is Franklin’s First Murder In 23 Years

Joseph Webster adjusting to freedom after judge dismisses murder conviction



Joseph Webster was in his early 20s when he was convicted for a first-degree murder he didn't commit. At 41-years-old, the father of four is readjusting to his newly granted freedom. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 02:07 Published 3 days ago

Killer Steven Avery’s Prison Cell Mate Shares Murderer’s Secrets In REELZ Doc—Watch



Go inside the mind of a criminal. Steven Avery is currently in prison for the murder of a Wisconsin woman named Teresa Halbach — and now the man who shared a prison cell with the cold-blooded.. Credit: OK Magazine Duration: 01:15 Published 1 week ago