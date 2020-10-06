Taish team on working in an ensemble project and their offscreen equations

The Taish team - director Bejoy Nambiar and actors Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Shaikh - got chatting with Hindustan Times about the film-cum-web series, the camaraderie between them on the set, and dubbing during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Bejoy also talked about the inspiration behind Taish, the decision to release it as a film as well as web series, and how the viewing experience would be entirely different for both.

Pulkit, Jim, Harshvardhan, Kriti, and Sanjeeda revealed what drew them to Taish, and the challenges of the dubbing process.