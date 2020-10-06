Taish team on working in an ensemble project and their offscreen equations

We sat down with director Bejoy Nambiar and his cast of Pulkit Samrat, Jim Sarbh, Kriti Kharbanda, and Sanjeeda Sheikh, to really break down the trailer, the characters, the references, the mood, and the rage that made the film. In this interview, Bejoy tells us how he showed Caravaggio paintings to his DOP to tell him what he wants his film to look like, Jim tells us how all characters are on a journey to realise their true selves, Pulkit discusses how he harnessed that rage within him, Sanjeeda shares her excitement on making her Bollywood debut and Kriti tells us how they are all connected.
One of the highlights of the latest edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue was the signing of the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement. The pact, signed during the visit of US Secretaries of State and Defence - Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper - to meet their Indian counterparts - Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Rajnath Singh - in Delhi, will provide Indian forces sensitive data from American military satellites. This is being pegged as a major boost for India amid the stand-off with China along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. Air Marshal Dhiraj Kukreja (retd) and former Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal help decode the significance of this agreement in a conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad. Watch the full video for more.
Over 5 crore people in the United States of America have already voted ahead of physical voting day on November 3. However, pollsters believe that there are still some people undecided ahead of the elections. The second and final Presidential debate was seen as incumbent Donald Trump's outreach to some of these people in order to strengthen his support base. Experts believe that he missed out on flaunting his economic track record which was only recently marred by the Covid-19 pandemic. The latter is believed to be his weakest point, and also the biggest target of criticism by challenger Joe Biden. So who won Debate 2? Former Indian ambassador to the US, Meera Shankar and Foreign Editor, Hindustan Times Pramit Palchaudhuri discuss the question with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.
After winning hearts with his impeccable comic timing and on-screen romance, the very talented Pulkit Samrat is all set to leave us in awe with his ‘deadly’ character in Taish. It’s the kind of role none of us have ever seen him do. Well, in an exclusive chat with Desimartini, the actor opened up about the film, his character Sunny and his terrific co-stars Jim Sarbh, Harshvardhan Rane, Kriti Kharbanda and Sanjeeda Shaikh. Pulkit also shared an exciting update on Fukrey 3. Check it out!
Sacred Games actor Saurabh Sachdeva talks to us about his upcoming film taish, Wanting to play a romantic hero, and his career as an acting coach who stars students like Varun Dhawan, Rana Daggubati, Jacqueline fernandez and others.
Another controversy spikes around Bigg Boss house, ex-contestant, Mahira Sharma claims Pavitra Punia was three-timing while she was dating Paras Chhabra. On the other hand, Kajal Aggarwal shares the good news with her fans, reveals she'll be tying the knot with Gautam Kitchlu on 30th October in a private ceremony
