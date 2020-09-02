Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Corbyn suspended from Labour Party

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 06:09s - Published
Corbyn suspended from Labour Party

Corbyn suspended from Labour Party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party over his reaction to an investigation into antisemitism.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from Labour Party after anti-Semitism report

Britain's opposition Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn in light of comments he...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •Tamworth HeraldBusiness InsiderNews24HaaretzJerusalem PostBelfast Telegraph


Labour guilty of 'unlawful acts of harassment' against Jews, UK gov't watchdog says

Report based on hundreds of testimonies and cases finds that the party failed to address antisemitic...
Haaretz - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules [Video]

Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all “obey” the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:21Published
Labour leader criticises Prime Minister over IRA comment [Video]

Labour leader criticises Prime Minister over IRA comment

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticised the Prime Minister over commentsrelating to the party's former leader Jeremy Corbyn and his alleged"condoning" of the IRA.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:50Published