Halloween has arrived at ZSL London Zoo

Animals were treated to creepy carved creations in pumpkins to celebrate the spookiest day of the year.

For Asim the Sumatran tiger, keepers filled a pumpkin with meaty snacks and even added tiger stripes to match.

Elsewhere, the Zoo’s Asian short-clawed otters, meerkats and other residents enjoyed the Halloween action too foraging for their favourite foods in amongst the creepy carvings.