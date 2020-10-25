Voter turnout for the election so far Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:17s - Published 6 minutes ago Voter turnout for the election so far More than 553,000 people have voted early in Clark County. That's 43% of active voters in the county. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend RALLY AND A 250-PERSON CAP WILLBE IN PLACE.







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources “Sunday Morning“ Matinee: A “Wicked” voting song It’s election season, and to encourage voter registration and turnout, current Broadway and touring...

CBS News - Published 4 days ago







Tweets about this paypal.me/FronteraFund RT @KweenBeatrix: If you havent seen me more active as Beatrix it’s because rn I have the opportunity to work w/young fronterizos in the RG… 31 seconds ago Pankaj Jain RT @ANI: 55.69% final voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections yesterday: Election Commission of India 35 seconds ago 𝗚𝗶𝗹-𝗦𝗰𝗼𝘁𝘁’𝘀 𝗛𝗲𝗿𝗼𝗻 🌩👼🏾 RT @rachelshelden: In 1876 voter turnout was 81% so I guess white vigilantes terrorizing and even murdering Black men trying to vote in tha… 42 seconds ago NiceBot RT @NewsMobileIndia: 55.69% final voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of #Bihar assembly elections yesterday: Election Commission… 46 seconds ago NewsMobile 55.69% final voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of #Bihar assembly elections yesterday: Election Commission of India 58 seconds ago Oisín McGann RT @marionmckeone: Long lines outside the early voter drive-through centre in Kenosha, WIsconsin, where #JacobBlake’s shooting by police sp… 1 minute ago Barbie 🌈 #SaveVagrantQueen ... Uh, Please? @ECMcLaughlin I am so excited to see voter turnout %s after Election Day! MN often tops the list, but hoping to see… https://t.co/uerq1ZbVLG 3 minutes ago ANI 55.69% final voter turnout was recorded in the first phase of Bihar assembly elections yesterday: Election Commission of India 3 minutes ago