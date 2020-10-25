Voter turnout for the election so far
More than 553,000 people have voted early in Clark County.
That's 43% of active voters in the county.
Candidates push for black votersBoth President Trump and Jose Biden are pushing for black voters to vote. A professor says he expects a higher black voter turnout in Florida.
Man changes Governor DeSantis voter registrationA Naples was in jail after he changed the voter information for Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis became aware of the change when he went to cast his vote.
Monterey County seeing record early voting numbersMore than 89-thousand ballots have been processed with just 6 days until election day, according to the Monterey County Election's Office. The number represents 43% of voter turnout. County Registrar..