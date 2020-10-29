Start Something Big: You can make a BIG difference!

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 7 minutes ago

Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters for Northeast Indiana, Nicole Penar says there are over 400 kids waiting for a mentor.

Every week, we like to give you an inside look at what big brothers big sisters of northeast indiana is doing in our community.

This week, fox 55's brianna dahlquist spoke with the director on the importance of having a mentor in a young person's life.

During times like these, it's always nice to have someone to talk to.

Director of big brothers big sisters for northeast indiana, nicole penar says for kids, it's crucial to their development "what our littles needs are a mentor and someone who is there consistently and someone that shows up."penar says one of the biggest misconceptions about becoming a big is not having enough time.

"we ask that our bigs meet with our littles in our community based program twice a month for 2-4 hours.

So as long as you are there consistently and you are hangingout with that little, you are making a difference in their life."

Penar says making a difference could mean helping a child that's struggling with e-learning.

"one boy right now is a senior and he was failing all of his classes and within a month, he's gotten a's on all of his assignments and has gotten up to a c.

I knowwe can get him up to an a but he just needs an adult who is constantly checking up on him and helping with assignments.

If you're not tech savvy- penar says donating to get reliable internet connections for homework could be the determining factor in what a little can do in the future.

"we get them ready for their future.

Whatever they choose, military college, or career in the trades.

Whatever it is, we help them transition to that and the big isthere through all of that."in fort wayne, i'm brianna dahlquist.

If you or someone you know would like to become a big or donate to big