Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules



Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all "obey" the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people.

Credit: ODN Duration: 00:21 Published now