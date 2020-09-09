Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.
Police officers have dispersed large crowds of anti-lockdown protesters atTrafalgar Square following a march through central London. Demonstratorscalled for an end to the “tyranny” of pandemic restrictions and voiced theiropposition to vaccines and paedophilia, playing Michael Jackson’s greatesthits via a PA system as they marched. At least two people were led away inhandcuffs by officers at Trafalgar Square, and Piers Corbyn, brother of formerLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, also attended the protest.
Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all "obey" the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”. Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism.
Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them.
A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination.