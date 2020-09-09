Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:27s - Published
Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Berger has 'no words' for Corbyn's response to anti-Semitism report

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger talks about Jeremy Corbyn's response to thereport into anti-Semitism that has led to his suspension from the party.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jeremy Corbyn Jeremy Corbyn Former Leader of the British Labour Party, MP for Islington North

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party [Video]

Jeremy Corbyn suspended from the Labour party

Former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has been suspended from the party after thehuman rights watchdog found it broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. A damning report by the Equality and Human Rights Commission foundthe party was responsible for unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny' [Video]

Protesters march through London calling for end to lockdown 'tyranny'

Police officers have dispersed large crowds of anti-lockdown protesters atTrafalgar Square following a march through central London. Demonstratorscalled for an end to the “tyranny” of pandemic restrictions and voiced theiropposition to vaccines and paedophilia, playing Michael Jackson’s greatesthits via a PA system as they marched. At least two people were led away inhandcuffs by officers at Trafalgar Square, and Piers Corbyn, brother of formerLabour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, also attended the protest.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:16Published

Piers Corbyn 'specifically targeted by police' at anti-lockdown protest court heard

 Ex-Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn's brother is accused of breaking coronavirus regulations.
BBC News
Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules [Video]

Starmer on Corbyn: We should all obey the rules

Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer said we should all “obey” the coronavirus restrictions put in place by the government. His comments come after facing questions regarding his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn attending a dinner party of more than six people. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:21Published

Luciana Berger Luciana Berger British Liberal Democrat politician


Labour Party (UK) Labour Party (UK) Centre-left political party in the United Kingdom

Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party [Video]

Starmer: Anti-Semitism findings are a day of shame for the Labour Party

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the Equality and Human Rights Commission’sfindings were a “day of shame” for the party and he was “truly sorry”. Aninvestigation into anti-Semitism in Labour by the Equality and Human RightsCommission has found the party committed unlawful acts of harassment anddiscrimination.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published
Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame' [Video]

Labour leader apologises for anti-Semitism 'day of shame'

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said he was "truly sorry" after the Equality and Human Rights Commission found the party broke equality law in its handling of anti-Semitism. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:21Published
Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact [Video]

Lawrence: BAME voice important to understand Covid impact

Baroness Doreen Lawrence says it was "interesting and important" to hear from black, Asian and ethnic minorities about the impact the Covid pandemic has had on them. A Labour report has found the virus "thrived" among these communities because of structural race discrimination. Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:34Published

Antisemitism Hostility, prejudice, or discrimination against Jews

TikTok bans ‘white nationalism’ and ‘misinformation’ about Jews

 Video sharing app TikTok has expanded its hate speech rules, and will remove a host of pro-white and anti-Jewish content. The move comes as multiple social media..
WorldNews
Nick Cannon returning to radio following anti-Semitism controversy [Video]

Nick Cannon returning to radio following anti-Semitism controversy

Nick Cannon has announced his return to the airwaves after losing his ViacomCBS show for making remarks many considered anti-Semitic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Tweets about this