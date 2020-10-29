Where Do The Candidates Stand 5 Days Before The Election?

Global  
 

The Presidential Election is 5 days away.

Early voting in Texas is already 94% of the way to the entire number of ballots cast in 2016.

That's according to the US Elections Project.

FiveThirtyEight's polling average has President Donald Trump ahead by just 1 point in Texas.

Business Insider reports that he won Texas by 9 points in 2016.

Nationally, Joe Biden is still ahead of Donald Trump in the polls and in almost all of the battleground states.


