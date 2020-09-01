Global  
 

Tupperware Profits Soar As Pandemic Leads To More Home Cooking, Leftovers

Tupperware relied on social gatherings for explosive growth in the mid 20th century.

In the 21st century, it is social distancing that is fueling sales.

Katie Johnston reports.


