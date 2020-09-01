|
Tupperware Profits Soar As Pandemic Leads To More Home Cooking, Leftovers
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:27s - Published
Tupperware relied on social gatherings for explosive growth in the mid 20th century.
In the 21st century, it is social distancing that is fueling sales.
Katie Johnston reports.
