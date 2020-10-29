Shannon Sharpe breaks down Clippers' pursuit of Rajon Rondo & what it means for LeBron's Lakers | UNDISPUTED

The Los Angeles Clippers may be looking to upgrade at the point guard position by signing Rajon Rondo according to reports.

The veteran guard just won the title with the Los Angeles Lakers but has made it clear he plans to test the free agent market this offseason.

The Lakers are also reportedly interested in re-signing him.

Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Clippers looking to sign Rondo.