'France is under attack'

Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Sky's Adam Parson's on the latest developments from Nice as the French President says the country is "under attack".


News24.com | Nice church attack: France raises attack alert level to highest, Vatican condemns 'act of terror'

France raised its alert to the highest level nationally after a knife-wielding man killed three...
News24 - Published

Pope Francis prays for victims of terrorist attack at French basilica

Vatican City, Oct 29, 2020 / 07:00 am (CNA).- After three people were killed in a terrorist attack in...
CNA - Published

France: Knife attack at church in Nice leaves three dead

Three people were killed in a knife attack, which is being investigated as a terrorist incident, in...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •MediaiteCBC.caCBS News



paulsouth33

Paul RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron says "France is under attack" after three people died in a knife attack in Nice. R… 6 seconds ago

len_post

Len Post RT @BillHemmer: NOW: President Macron from Paris - "France is under attack." 21 seconds ago

Stoned380Awper

awper RT @priyankadeo: To all who defended the #FranceBeheading saying its part of Islamic law, what law does the knife attack at Notre Dame fall… 26 seconds ago

Vermeullarmine

Adrian Vermeule RT @cate_long: @Vermeullarmine President Macron offers support to the French Catholic community and says France under attack because of the… 29 seconds ago

Annoula64

Ann Markström Ⓟ RT @SanamF24: Emmanuel Macron speaking now, saying: "France is under attack by Islamist terrorists... we are attacked because of our values… 1 minute ago

cate_long

Cate Long @Vermeullarmine President Macron offers support to the French Catholic community and says France under attack becau… https://t.co/xBTKNXcRBk 1 minute ago

notzertyy

THE TRIBAL CHIEF. France just had 3 terrorist attack under like 5 hours wtf 2 minutes ago

Roxann_Minerals

Roxann Minerals 🐝 #BREAKING #France Two people have been killed and several have been reported injured in a knife attack near a churc… https://t.co/qjGvlCZgb8 2 minutes ago


Locals flee from scene of fatal knife attack in Nice [Video]

Footage shows the panic on the streets outside the church in Nice, France, where three people were killed today (October 29).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Need2Know: France Knife Attack, Virginia Bans No-Knock Warrants, Millions Without Power [Video]

These are the headlines you Need2Know for Thursday, October 29, 2020.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 03:23Published
Area cordoned off and large police presence after knife attack in Nice [Video]

Three people were killed in a suspected terror attack in Nice, France on Thursday (October 29).Footage shows the area cordoned off as well as onlookers and heavily armed military personnel.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published