Paul RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron says "France is under attack" after three people died in a knife attack in Nice. R… 6 seconds ago

Len Post RT @BillHemmer: NOW: President Macron from Paris - "France is under attack." 21 seconds ago

awper RT @priyankadeo: To all who defended the #FranceBeheading saying its part of Islamic law, what law does the knife attack at Notre Dame fall… 26 seconds ago

Adrian Vermeule RT @cate_long: @Vermeullarmine President Macron offers support to the French Catholic community and says France under attack because of the… 29 seconds ago

Ann Markström Ⓟ RT @SanamF24: Emmanuel Macron speaking now, saying: "France is under attack by Islamist terrorists... we are attacked because of our values… 1 minute ago

Cate Long @Vermeullarmine President Macron offers support to the French Catholic community and says France under attack becau… https://t.co/xBTKNXcRBk 1 minute ago

THE TRIBAL CHIEF. France just had 3 terrorist attack under like 5 hours wtf 2 minutes ago