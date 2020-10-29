Global  
 

The Cuban band singing 'Vote for Trump'

With Cuban flavor and in the best Celia Cruz style, the group "Los Tres de la Habana" is blasting Miami a week ahead of Election Day with 'The Trump Song', an earworm salsa beat with the lyrics "Oh my God, I'll vote for Donald Trump."


Latinos for Trump jubilant over his Florida win [Video]

Latinos for Trump jubilant over his Florida win

Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Tuesday night to celebrate the president’s Florida win and what they hoped would be four more years of Trump.

