The Cuban band singing 'Vote for Trump'

With Cuban flavor and in the best Celia Cruz style, the group "Los Tres de la Habana" is blasting Miami a week ahead of Election Day with 'The Trump Song', an earworm salsa beat with the lyrics "Oh my God, I'll vote for Donald Trump ."

Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, President Trump has not yet conceded and is instead gearing up for legal..

It was supposed to be a scene of celebration.Instead, the Trump campaign's election night watch party in the White House East Room has become another symbol of..

One of President Trump's helicopters is up for grabs -- but, weirdly, he and his team don't seem to be looking for a specific price ... instead, they're putting..

The 2020 presidential election is over, with a record number of votes cast amid a deadly pandemic. While Joe Biden is projected to win, President Trump is not..

Trump returns to White House from golf course U.S. President Donald Trump returned to the White House after a round of golf on Sunday (November 8), as he and his allies made one thing clear; he does not plan to concede anytime soon.

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson urged patience on Wednesday as counties tallied thousand of ballots that had been received on Election Day. (Nov...

Kylie Jenner slammed for promoting Kylie Cosmetics on U.S. election day Kylie Jenner has been slammed by fans after she promoted her make-up brand on Election Day in the U.S.

Illustration by Alex Castro Three days after Election Day, President Trump is still tangling with moderators in an effort to spread false claims about..

How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia [NFA] The control of the Senate hangs in the balance as two races in Georgia could head to a runoff, in a general election that has produced extremely close results. Gavino Garay reports.

Day for the general elections of public officials in the US

Florida is a toss-up heading into Election Day. Nearly 64% of Florida voters cast their ballots early, and the Latino and Black vote will be crucial to win...

Florida is one of the battleground states expected to decide the 2020 presidential election. CBS News national correspondent Manuel Bojorquez joined CBSN from..

Latinos for Trump jubilant over his Florida win Hundreds of Trump supporters gathered in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood on Tuesday night to celebrate the president’s Florida win and what they hoped would be four more years of Trump.

The National Weather Service in Miami warned residents of the potential for heavy rain and flooding in South Florida starting Thursday night.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif says he held talks with senior Cuban authorities about ways to strengthen global solidarity in the face of the US'..

Eta became a tropical storm again on Saturday as it continued making its way toward Cuba and South Florida.

A strengthening Tropical Storm Eta sliced across Cuba on Sunday and was aimed at the southern tip of Florida, where officials braced for a storm that could hit..

Here's the latest for Sunday November 8th: Biden attends church as Trump hits the golf course; Kenyans celebrate Biden victory; Tropical Storm Eta hits Cuba;..