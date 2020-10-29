The Cuban band singing 'Vote for Trump'
With Cuban flavor and in the best Celia Cruz style, the group "Los Tres de la Habana" is blasting
Miami a week ahead of Election Day with 'The Trump Song', an earworm salsa beat with the lyrics "Oh my God, I'll vote for Donald Trump."
