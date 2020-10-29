10 Things Leslie Odom Jr. Can't Live Without

There are a few things 'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. can't live without when he hits the road.

From his Bose Resolve speaker and Apogee Hypemic microphone to his Ralph Lauren cardigan and LGR sunglasses, these are Leslie Odom Jr.'s travel essentials.

On “The Christmas Album” Leslie Odom, Jr. reimagines holiday favorites like “Little Drummer Boy” and “It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas” along with a few newly penned tracks.

Guest artists include Tony/Emmy/Grammy winner Cynthia Erivo, actress Nicolette Robinson and The Mzansi Youth Choir.

The album comes out on November 6th via S-Curve Records/BMG.