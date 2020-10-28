Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

16-year-old Gilbert: “I’m looking for a family that I can settle down in”

Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:27s - Published
16-year-old Gilbert: “I’m looking for a family that I can settle down in”
16-year-old Gilbert: “I’m looking for a family that I can settle down in”

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ledeafunicorn

idontreadreplies @Branden_Gilbert @CyberpunkGame @CP2077Countdown I had to cancel all my vacations and travels this year because of… https://t.co/zQCmkWYyND 2 days ago

NineTiger

Marianne G. Petrino RT @FebruaryGrace: Just started reading Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert again and wow I’d forgotten how much I love this book. ❤️ Getting m… 1 week ago

FebruaryGrace

February Grace Just started reading Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert again and wow I’d forgotten how much I love this book. ❤️ Gett… https://t.co/Jt5i1o9OEq 1 week ago

leighthatgirl

LC @magar2933 I’m in Phoenix basically across the street and down the block from the Tempe Diablo baseball stadium but… https://t.co/iALvKW5rGn 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Family speaks after body of missing woman is found [Video]

Family speaks after body of missing woman is found

The family of 35-year-old Tiffany Booth is speaking out with the hope that the man who police say is linked to her death is caught.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:09Published
Jamie Lynn Spears Rereleases 'Zoey 101' Theme Song [Video]

Jamie Lynn Spears Rereleases 'Zoey 101' Theme Song

Jamie Lynn Spears is bringing fans back to the Pacific Coast Academy with the remake of the iconic theme song "Follow Me", featuring the show's original cast members. Plus, Spears shares whether she..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:27Published
A teenager's cousin suffered from cancer, so he turned her struggle into a call to action [Video]

A teenager's cousin suffered from cancer, so he turned her struggle into a call to action

California native Dylan Mapston has always had a passion for soccer.Growing up, the 16-year-old, who moved to Phoenix about 10 years ago, was — and still is — a huge fan of the MLS team the..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:57Published