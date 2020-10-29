Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Three killed in knife attack in French city of Nice

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 20:40s - Published
Three killed in knife attack in French city of Nice

Three killed in knife attack in French city of Nice

Several others have been injured and the attacker was wounded by police and is in custody in hospital.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Deadly knife attack near church in French city of Nice leaves three dead

Three people were killed in a knife attack in the French city of Nice. France's anti-terrorism...
Deutsche Welle - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimesThe Age


Two killed in France knife attack

At least two people were was killed and one other person was injured in a deadly knife attack in the...
Mid-Day - Published

"Terrorist" Attack Nice, France; Kills 3, Leaves Several Wounded

Terrorist Attack Nice, France; Kills 3, Leaves Several Wounded At least three people and several others were wounded after an attacker with a knife at a church...
HNGN - Published


Tweets about this

ilseller74

Ilse Esquivel RT @PostWorld: At least three were killed in a knife attack in Nice, France, in an incident authorities are investigating as terrorism http… 3 seconds ago

LoLBeach2

"Learn to be unreceptive to external forms." RT @SkyNews: France knife attack: What we know so far... 🔴Woman decapitated, two more killed and several injured in Nice 🔴Reports: Attack… 22 seconds ago

JamessReality

James RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron says "France is under attack" after three people died in a knife attack in Nice. R… 23 seconds ago

SukithaF

Ł RT @MailOnline: Three people killed in Nice terror attack: Two of the victims are BEHEADED - including a woman https://t.co/QmsiwzVxCt http… 2 minutes ago

amulinaro

Alfie Mulinaro RT @RitaPanahi: ‘At least three people have been killed - a man and woman have been beheaded - and several others stabbed in a terrorist kn… 2 minutes ago

EnCharenteM

Elle RT @nytimes: An assailant with a knife killed at least three people at a church in Nice, France, in what officials described as an Islamist… 2 minutes ago

get_Intrigued

gi RT @NewIndianXpress: #FranceBeheading | French President #EmmanuelMacron vowed that "France will not give up on our values" after a knife-w… 3 minutes ago

DemiLovatoTH

Demetria Devonne @null Nice's mayor speaks after deadly knife attack Three people have been killed in a https://t.co/VYh6y14o09 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

'Emergency' in France after Nice terror attack | Oneindia News [Video]

'Emergency' in France after Nice terror attack | Oneindia News

French PM raises alert level to maximum after knife attack in Nice near Church; Kapil Mishra apologises to Satyendra Jain for defamation; Mayawati says BSP will vote for BJP even to defeat SP; Akshay..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:43Published
Locals flee from scene of fatal knife attack in Nice [Video]

Locals flee from scene of fatal knife attack in Nice

Footage shows the panic on the streets outside the church in Nice, France, where three people were killed today (October 29).

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:26Published
Area cordoned off and large police presence after knife attack in Nice [Video]

Area cordoned off and large police presence after knife attack in Nice

Three people were killed in a suspected terror attack in Nice, France on Thursday (October 29).Footage shows the area cordoned off as well as onlookers and heavily armed military personnel.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 02:12Published