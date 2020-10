Robot Brings Smiles To Children At Nicklaus Children's Hospital Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:19s - Published 5 minutes ago Robot Brings Smiles To Children At Nicklaus Children's Hospital The Nicklaus Children's Hospital held its annual Halloween event, where 'Frankie, the robot' delivered goodies to sick children. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Robots provide counselling to COVID-19 patients in northern India



Authorities at northern India's Uttar Pradesh hospitals have equipped their COVID-19 ward with β€˜Mitra’ robots that provide patients counselling and connect them to their family via video.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:29 Published on September 18, 2020