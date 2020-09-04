Global  
 

Hearing Scheduled Over Fate Of Columbus Statue

A hearing is scheduled for today over the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.


Pittsburgh park's Christopher Columbus statue should go, arts panel decides

The fate of a Christopher Columbus statue in Pittsburgh has potentially been decided after a city art...
Disagreements Continue Over Fate Of Schenley Park's Columbus Statue

KDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the ongoing dispute over the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.

Art Commission To Hold Special Hearing, Public Comment On Schenley Park's Christopher Columbus Statue

The Art Commission announced a special hearing and public comment period about the Columbus statue in Oakland.

