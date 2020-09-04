Hearing Scheduled Over Fate Of Columbus Statue
A hearing is scheduled for today over the fate of the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.
Disagreements Continue Over Fate Of Schenley Park's Columbus StatueKDKA's Lindsay Ward has more on the ongoing dispute over the Christopher Columbus statue in Schenley Park.
Art Commission To Hold Special Hearing, Public Comment On Schenley Park's Christopher Columbus StatueThe Art Commission announced a special hearing and public comment period about the Columbus statue in Oakland.