Domestic flight operations will reach pre-COVID levels by Diwali or end of year: Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expects the figures of domestic civil aviation to touch pre-COVID levels by the time of Diwali or end of this year.
"It is my expectation that by the time we reach Diwali, and between Diwali and the end of the year, we should be looking at figures (of operations under domestic civil aviation) which resemble pre-COVID levels."
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value. He said, "It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value."
