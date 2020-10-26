Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Domestic flight operations will reach pre-COVID levels by Diwali or end of year: Civil Aviation Minister

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:18s - Published
Domestic flight operations will reach pre-COVID levels by Diwali or end of year: Civil Aviation Minister

Domestic flight operations will reach pre-COVID levels by Diwali or end of year: Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri expects the figures of domestic civil aviation to touch pre-COVID levels by the time of Diwali or end of this year.

"It is my expectation that by the time we reach Diwali, and between Diwali and the end of the year, we should be looking at figures (of operations under domestic civil aviation) which resemble pre-COVID levels."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hardeep Singh Puri Hardeep Singh Puri Indian politician and diplomat

Air India bid: Govt revises bidding parameters, invite bid at enterprise value, says Civil Aviation Minister [Video]

Air India bid: Govt revises bidding parameters, invite bid at enterprise value, says Civil Aviation Minister

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri informed that bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value. He said, "It has been decided to change bidding parameters and invite bid at enterprise value."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:47Published

Diwali Diwali Indian festival of lights

Railways to run special trains for Diwali, Chhat Puja to manage festive rush

 The trains will be run from October 20 to October 30 to cater to the huge rush during the holiday period of Diwali and Chhat Puja.
DNA
Surat potters optimistic about business amid COVID crisis this Diwali [Video]

Surat potters optimistic about business amid COVID crisis this Diwali

Earthen lamps (diyas) being made in Gujarat's Surat ahead of Diwali amid the coronavirus pandemic. Potters, who normally have good business during the festive season, especially during Diwali, might get adversely affected due to COVID-19 pandemic this year. They do not expect much footfall this time as compared to last year. They generally make 30,000 to 40,000 earthen lamps every year, and this year too they have made the same quantities and are hoping for business but with a meagre profit margin during the Diwali festivities. The other reason for their business being affected is the machine-made 'diyas' which are being made easily and sold in the market. This has also impacted the sale of the old traditional earthen lamps. There are only a few customers who buy the old traditional earthen lamps, but the potters are hoping to do some business. Speaking to ANI, a potter Paresh, said, "People prefer to buy handmade diyas. I make over 10,000 pieces every year. I am hopeful that my diyas will be sold this year too."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:32Published

Tweets about this

BartMazniak

Bartłomiej Maźniak @XPlaneOfficial I'll practice short trips few times like real Ryanair domestic flight EPWR-EPGD with 737Zibo becaus… https://t.co/kChfbBqZyv 6 days ago

ETTravelworld

ETTravelworld . @lufthansa will operate four days from Delhi, three days from Mumbai and three days from Bengaluru, while… https://t.co/ArAJ2OgEfH 1 week ago


Related videos from verified sources

Covid: Is Delhi witnessing the third wave? Health minister answers [Video]

Covid: Is Delhi witnessing the third wave? Health minister answers

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said the AAP government has changed its strategy by conducting aggressive tracing and testing in the city, attributing it as one of the reasons for a..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Covid-19: Delhi reports over 5600 new infections in a single day, raises concerns|Oneindia News [Video]

Covid-19: Delhi reports over 5600 new infections in a single day, raises concerns|Oneindia News

The northeast monsoon has arrived in Tamil Nadu as parts of the state received heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms on Thursday in the wee hours of morning. Parts of Chennai received heavy..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas [Video]

Minister: This won't be a normal Christmas

Environment Secretary George Eustice says it won't be a normal Christmas this year and admitted that parts of the country may be under different levels of restrictions over the festive period. It comes..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:51Published