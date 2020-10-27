fashionpivot Offset Defends Cardi B’s Hermés Birkin Handbag Collection, Says It Shouldn’t Be A Debate https://t.co/mdN3OVjrTS https://t.co/9wiR7trjNF 2 days ago
Offset Defends Cardi B's Birkin Bags: 'Black People Having Access to Luxury Shouldn't Be a Debate'Cardi B shared an important message about racism in the luxury fashion market, saying people shouldn't be questioning if Black women "could get a bag from the Hermés store"
Cardi B slams racist comments made about her Hermés Birkin handbag collectionCardi B has slammed racist comments made about her Hermés Birkin handbag collection after a viral tweet said Black female rappers has made the iconic handbags "lose their value".