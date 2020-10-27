Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Offset defends Cardi B's Hermés Birkin handbag collection

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Offset defends Cardi B's Hermés Birkin handbag collection
Offset defends Cardi B's Hermés Birkin handbag collection

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this

fashionpivott

fashionpivot Offset Defends Cardi B’s Hermés Birkin Handbag Collection, Says It Shouldn’t Be A Debate https://t.co/mdN3OVjrTS https://t.co/9wiR7trjNF 2 days ago

IOL_Lifestyle

IOL Lifestyle Offset has defended Cardi B's Hermés Birkin handbag collection, saying that “Black people having access to luxury s… https://t.co/2AYkV9dvbG 3 days ago

oasis_reporter

Oasis Reporter Offset defends Cardi B’s Hermés Birkin handbag collection https://t.co/KcWt1jMgr8 4 days ago

RoxxsFisher

Roxxs Fisher Offset Defends Cardi B Amid Hermes Birkin Backlash: ‘Black People Having Access to Luxury Shouldn’t Be a Debate’ https://t.co/4C5i8NeRwm 5 days ago

LegalSojourner

Leti PROTECT BLACK & BROWN TRANS WOMEN Lewis 🧟 What's hilarious to me about this “Birkins have literally lost their value” comment is something hasn't lost value… https://t.co/qkWSxubYYq 6 days ago

1035WRBO

103.5 WRBO RT @usweekly: Offset defends his wife Cardi B and other Black female rappers amid the #Hermés #Birkin backlash. 👛 https://t.co/RR5wVrAuaD 6 days ago

usweekly

Us Weekly Offset defends his wife Cardi B and other Black female rappers amid the #Hermés #Birkin backlash. 👛 https://t.co/RR5wVrAuaD 6 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Offset Defends Cardi B's Birkin Bags: 'Black People Having Access to Luxury Shouldn't Be a Debate' [Video]

Offset Defends Cardi B's Birkin Bags: 'Black People Having Access to Luxury Shouldn't Be a Debate'

Cardi B shared an important message about racism in the luxury fashion market, saying people shouldn't be questioning if Black women "could get a bag from the Hermés store"

Credit: People     Duration: 02:10Published
Cardi B slams racist comments made about her Hermés Birkin handbag collection [Video]

Cardi B slams racist comments made about her Hermés Birkin handbag collection

Cardi B has slammed racist comments made about her Hermés Birkin handbag collection after a viral tweet said Black female rappers has made the iconic handbags "lose their value".

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 00:54Published