Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced a second lockdown in Francefrom Friday, to try to combat a strong resurgence of coronavirus. With morethan 520 deaths recorded on Tuesday, the French leader said that a newnationwide lockdown would be the only possible way to successfully fightCovid-19.
France warned its citizens living or traveling in several Muslim-majority countries to take extra security precautions on Tuesday as anger surged over cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Edward Baran reports
Terror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others..
