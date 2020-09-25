Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 weeks ago

On Thursday, a warrant was issued for the arrest of former University of Evansville men's basketball coach Walter McCarty for failure to appear in a civil case involving Old National Bank.

Arrest Warrant Issued for Walter McCarty After Failure to Appear in Court

Good afternoon.... welcome to 44news at noon.

I'm -- tyler druin -- its a very busy - thursday- we are following breaking news at this hour - former u-e basketball coach-- and uk star - walter mccarty is wanted by local authorities - .

A vanderburgh county judge issued a warrant for mccarty's arrest after he failed to appear at a court hearing scheduled for 8 this morning.

The judge issued a cash only bond - meaning mccarty has to come to the area to take care of the warrant.... two evansville banks are currently demanding more than 77,000 dollars- those loans were supposed to be paid in october of 2019 according to court records - mccarty's last known address was in lincoln massachusetts- thats just outside of boston where he lived when he played for the celtics in the nba.

Evansville police confirming there is not a criminal investigation going on at this time - mccarty was released from his head coaching duties early this year for misconduct surrounding students on campus-- its