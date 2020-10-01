Global  
 

Air bridges: Cyprus and Lithuania added to England's quarantine list

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published
Air bridges: Cyprus and Lithuania added to England's quarantine list

Air bridges: Cyprus and Lithuania added to England's quarantine list

Cyprus and Lithuania have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, meaning travellers arriving in the UK from those places after 4amon Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shappssaid.


