Air bridges: Cyprus and Lithuania added to England's quarantine list

Cyprus and Lithuania have been removed from the Government’s list of travelcorridors, meaning travellers arriving in the UK from those places after 4amon Sunday must self-isolate for 14 days, Transport Secretary Grant Shappssaid.

Lithuania holds national election with coalition talks expected Voters went to the polls on Sunday in the Baltic country, where the government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the economy are dominant themes.View on euronews

The United States has welcomed Estonia’s move to sanction Lebanon’s Hezbollah and recognise the militant group as a terrorist organisation, following similar..

Lithuania votes: Centre-right opposition wins second round of legislative elections The conservative party, which got 25 per cent of the vote in the first round, took 49 of the 141 seats in parliament, according to preliminary results.View on euronews

Calls growing for EU sanctions against Turkey over actions in Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus The threat of sanctions is looming over Turkey, as calls grow within the EU for the country to face measures for its increasingly aggressive actions in the East Mediterranean and Northern Cyprus.View on euronews

Second Cyprus politician quits in wake of passport scheme scandal Demetris Syllouris was one of the two politicians implicated in Al Jazeera’s investigation into a passports-for-sale scheme.

Long-term exposure to air pollution may be linked to 15 percent of Covid-19 deaths globally, according to research published Tuesday that highlights the health..