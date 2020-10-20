Pops and Flops: Inphi, Pinterest, and Tapestry Stock

Semiconductor company Inphi's shares are soaring after news that competitor Marvell is set to acquire the company in a $10 billion deal.

Pinterest stock is also soaring after the company beat Q3 revenue expectations, raking in $443 million, and Tapestry shares are also up after reporting a surge in handbag sales.