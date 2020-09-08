Land laws in other Indian states stronger than new land laws in JandK: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on October 29 said, "Land laws in other states are stronger than new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir.

Even today people of India can't buy land in HP, Lakshadweep, Nagaland.

I don't know what's our fault that buying land in Jammu and Kashmir has been allowed.

If we speak against it, we're called anti-national." Central government has amended land acquisition law in JandK.