Land laws in other Indian states stronger than new land laws in JandK: Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah reached Kargil to meet local leaders on October 30. Omar Abdullah is part of a delegation of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration', visiting the region today. Earlier, he also met local party workers in Drass region.
Jammu and Kashmir administration organised a youth engagement workshop in Srinagar on October 31. The outreach program saw presence of multinational companies, corporates, and different departments of the union territory government. J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha headlined the event, and said the government wants around 80 percent youngsters of J-K to get employment opportunities in the next five years. Several representatives of multinational companies gave presentation on how to engage J-K's youth who faces problems such as unemployment, lack of resources, financial assistance among others. The motive of this workshop is to launch more schemes catering to the youngsters in J-K so they get better opportunities locally. Rupali Mehra, director of Transform Foundation, said such workshops will help the youth as different organisations working for the betterment come under one roof, and this will also help in making a strategic plan for providing opportunities to the youth.
Members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration held a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 24. The meeting was held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence, and attended by her former rivals Farooq and Omar Abdullah. The six political parties part of the alliance are National Conference, People's Democratic Party, People's Conference, Awami National Conference, People's Movement, and Communist Party of India-Marxist. Farooq Abdullah will be the alliance's president, while Mufti will be the vice-president. The alliance will release a 'white paper' within a month to expose 'lies' about Jammu and Kashmir's situation before the abrogation of its special status. Watch the full video for more.
National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar on October 19. ED will question Farooq regarding his alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam. More details are awaited.
Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. "The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million. This is also among the lowest in the world," he said. Giving a break-up of the cases, Bhushan said five states which account for approximately 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The rest 31.37 per cent deaths are from other states and UTs. "A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent," the official noted. He added that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. "While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases," Bhushan said. Watch the full video for more.
Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on October 07. Himachal Pradesh DGP confirmed the death of Kumar. Kumar was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state government for more than 37 years. Speaking to mediapersons, DGP said, "In a suicide note, he has written that his soul was embarking on a new journey and everyone needed to be happy. He has written that there should be no rituals or ceremonies."
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti..
The All Parties Hurriyat Conference called for a complete shutdown in the Valley to protest against the new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Slamming the "imperial approach" by the Government of India,..