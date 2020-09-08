Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Land laws in other Indian states stronger than new land laws in JandK: Omar Abdullah

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:00s - Published
Land laws in other Indian states stronger than new land laws in JandK: Omar Abdullah

Land laws in other Indian states stronger than new land laws in JandK: Omar Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) vice president Omar Abdullah on October 29 said, "Land laws in other states are stronger than new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir.

Even today people of India can't buy land in HP, Lakshadweep, Nagaland.

I don't know what's our fault that buying land in Jammu and Kashmir has been allowed.

If we speak against it, we're called anti-national." Central government has amended land acquisition law in JandK.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Omar Abdullah Omar Abdullah

Omar Abdullah reaches Kargil to meet local leaders [Video]

Omar Abdullah reaches Kargil to meet local leaders

Omar Abdullah reached Kargil to meet local leaders on October 30. Omar Abdullah is part of a delegation of 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration', visiting the region today. Earlier, he also met local party workers in Drass region.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Gupkar declaration Alliance headed by Omar Abdullah on Ladakh tour

 The delegation first stopped in Drass to meet local leaders and discussed with them their agenda.
DNA

Other states, UTs have laws to protect their land, why not J&K: Omar Abdullah

 National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said many states especially in the northeast have special laws relating to land ownership whereby people..
IndiaTimes

Jammu and Kashmir (state) Jammu and Kashmir (state) Former state administered by India

In 'ghar wapsi' mode, 50 militants in J&K have surrendered in 2020

 Official sources revealed that the security forces had, of late, submitted a draft surrender policy for rehabilitation of the surrendered militants which was..
DNA
Workshop aiming to boost employment opportunities organised by J-K govt [Video]

Workshop aiming to boost employment opportunities organised by J-K govt

Jammu and Kashmir administration organised a youth engagement workshop in Srinagar on October 31. The outreach program saw presence of multinational companies, corporates, and different departments of the union territory government. J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha headlined the event, and said the government wants around 80 percent youngsters of J-K to get employment opportunities in the next five years. Several representatives of multinational companies gave presentation on how to engage J-K's youth who faces problems such as unemployment, lack of resources, financial assistance among others. The motive of this workshop is to launch more schemes catering to the youngsters in J-K so they get better opportunities locally. Rupali Mehra, director of Transform Foundation, said such workshops will help the youth as different organisations working for the betterment come under one roof, and this will also help in making a strategic plan for providing opportunities to the youth.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:36Published

J&K: Pak violates ceasefire along LOC in Poonch, Indian Army retaliates befittingly

 Earlier today, the Pakistan Rangers violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on the forward posts and villages along the International Border..
DNA

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Jammu & Kashmir National Conference Political party in India

'Not anti-national or religious fight': J&K mega alliance to expose 'lies' [Video]

'Not anti-national or religious fight': J&K mega alliance to expose 'lies'

Members of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration held a meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on October 24. The meeting was held at PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's residence, and attended by her former rivals Farooq and Omar Abdullah. The six political parties part of the alliance are National Conference, People's Democratic Party, People's Conference, Awami National Conference, People's Movement, and Communist Party of India-Marxist. Farooq Abdullah will be the alliance's president, while Mufti will be the vice-president. The alliance will release a 'white paper' within a month to expose 'lies' about Jammu and Kashmir's situation before the abrogation of its special status. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:14Published
Farooq Abdullah arrives at ED office in Srinagar [Video]

Farooq Abdullah arrives at ED office in Srinagar

National Conference (NC) leader Farooq Abdullah arrived at Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in Srinagar on October 19. ED will question Farooq regarding his alleged involvement in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam. More details are awaited.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:12Published

Lakshadweep Lakshadweep Union territory of India

Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs [Video]

Fatality rate, Covid recoveries, 5 states with most cases & deaths: Govt briefs

Union Health Ministry briefs on India’s Covid-19 situation. Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said India's COVID-19 cases per million population is 3,102, which is among the lowest in the world. "The COVID-19 deaths per million population in India is 53 as compared to the world average of 115 deaths per million. This is also among the lowest in the world," he said. Giving a break-up of the cases, Bhushan said five states which account for approximately 70 per cent of total COVID-19 deaths in the country are Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh. The rest 31.37 per cent deaths are from other states and UTs. "A total of 28 states and UTs have COVID-19 case fatality rate lower than the national average of 1.70 per cent," the official noted. He added that Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 per cent of total active COVID-19 cases in the country. "While 14 states and UTs have less than 5,000 active COVID-19 cases, Lakshadweep has no active cases," Bhushan said. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 12:16Published

Nagaland Nagaland State in North East India

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence [Video]

Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar found hanging at Shimla residence

Former Governor of Manipur and Nagaland and ex- Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Ashwani Kumar was found dead at his residence in Shimla on October 07. Himachal Pradesh DGP confirmed the death of Kumar. Kumar was in service in both the central government and the Himachal Pradesh state government for more than 37 years. Speaking to mediapersons, DGP said, "In a suicide note, he has written that his soul was embarking on a new journey and everyone needed to be happy. He has written that there should be no rituals or ceremonies."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:26Published

Related news from verified sources

Other states, UTs have laws to protect their land, why not J&K: Omar Abdullah

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Thursday said many states especially in the northeast...
IndiaTimes - Published

J&K up for sale: Omar Abdullah on new land laws

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Wednesday hit out the new land laws notified by...
Mid-Day - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370 [Video]

'Arrest, send to Andaman for 10 yrs': Shiv Sena vs Mufti, Abdullah on Art 370

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut targeted Jammu and Kashmir politicians Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah over the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status. Raut was asked a question about Mufti..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:25Published
Kashmir shutdown call by Hurriyat | Protest against Land Laws | Oneindia News [Video]

Kashmir shutdown call by Hurriyat | Protest against Land Laws | Oneindia News

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference called for a complete shutdown in the Valley to protest against the new land laws in Jammu and Kashmir. Slamming the "imperial approach" by the Government of India,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:15Published
COVID-19: India crosses 81-lakh mark [Video]

COVID-19: India crosses 81-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally reached 81,37,119 on Oct 31. The spike of 48,268 new cases and 551 deaths reported in last 24 hours. Total active cases are 5,82,649 after a decrease of 11,737 in last 24 hrs...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published