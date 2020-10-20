Colin Cowherd to Green Bay: 'Go get Will Fuller... you owe it to Aaron Rodgers' | THE HERD

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly interested in adding Houston Texans' Wide Receiver Will Fuller to their roster.

Colin Cowherd believes this is Green Bay's chance to be ' a player' and go big by bringing Fuller on, and that they owe it to their quarterback Aaron Rodgers after making some poor draft decisions at the beginning of the season.