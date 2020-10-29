Pizza Express to slash another 1,300 jobs
Pizza Express has said it is cutting around 1,300 more jobs across its 370 UKrestaurants after recent trading worsened in the face of tightenedrestrictions
fucc the deep state RT @STVNews: Pizza Express to slash another 1300 jobs in the UK.
https://t.co/AxrwPiLCN3 16 minutes ago
STV News Pizza Express to slash another 1300 jobs in the UK.
https://t.co/AxrwPiLCN3 25 minutes ago
John Finn RT @SimonNeville: Pizza Express to slash another 1,300 jobs. Up now on @PA and here https://t.co/7XI1QyvPKp 47 minutes ago
Neil James Weekes RT @telebusiness: Pizza Express is to slash a further 1,300 jobs from its workforce as increased Government restrictions hammer demand at i… 1 hour ago
The Irish News Pizza Express to slash another 1,300 jobs https://t.co/AGoVk78wbd 1 hour ago
Telegraph Business Pizza Express is to slash a further 1,300 jobs from its workforce as increased Government restrictions hammer deman… https://t.co/lbda7t02nX 1 hour ago
Simon Neville Pizza Express to slash another 1,300 jobs. Up now on @PA and here https://t.co/7XI1QyvPKp 1 hour ago