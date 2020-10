Queens DA Announces $6 Million Cargo Heist Busted At JFK Airport CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:42s - Published 7 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:42s - Published Queens DA Announces $6 Million Cargo Heist Busted At JFK Airport Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz announced the takedown of a multi-million dollar cargo theft ring allegedly operating out of JFK Airport. 0

