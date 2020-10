Family says brother saved nine-year-old after man grabbed, tried to ‘drag’ boy out of corn maze Video Credit: KTXL - Duration: 01:35s - Published 3 minutes ago Family says brother saved nine-year-old after man grabbed, tried to ‘drag’ boy out of corn maze Wheatland police are investigating after a young boy says a man grabbed him at a California pumpkin farm and tried to pull him away. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend