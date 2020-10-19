How to see the once-in-a-generation blue moon this Halloween

Something’s happening thisHalloween that literally onlycomes once in a blue moon.A blue moon will light up the skies, adding anotherlevel of intrigue to the spookiest night of the year.Or, it’s just a good chance to fill the costumeparty-sized hole in your Instagram feed.Here’s everything you need to knowabout the event, and how to see it.To be clear, a blue moon isn’t actually blue.

It’s justa term we use to describe the rare occurrence whenwe get two full moons in the same calendar month.According to the Farmers’ Almanac, a blue moonoccurs every two and a half to three years.However, due to some funky calendar changesover the decades, it hasn’t happened onHalloween since 1944, making this a trulyonce-in-a-generation phenomenon.The moon will be at its brightest at10:49 a.m.

EST.

So, if you’re in the U.S.,your best bet is to catch it in that skyearly Halloween morning.Thankfully (or unfortunately, depending onhow superstitious you are), we won’t have towait 76 years for this to happen again.The next Halloween blue moonis set to arrive in 2039