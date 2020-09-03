Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jobless claims decrease by 40,000

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published
Jobless claims decrease by 40,000

Jobless claims decrease by 40,000

Ahead of the presidential election, jobless claims are down by 40,000 people.

The Department Of Labor says some 751,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits last week.

EARLY.FOR ALL THE INFORMATION HEAD TOKTNV.COM.




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Americans filed 787,000 new jobless claims last week, lowest since pandemic began

According to the Labor Department, 787,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment claims last week,...
CBS News - Published

US Jobless Claims Edge Lower But Remain at Historic High

New coronavirus relief package remains elusive less than two weeks before presidential election
VOA News - Published


Tweets about this

CoyDavidsonCRE

THE TENANT ADVISOR RT @Houstonomics: Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims decrease to 751,000 https://t.co/5xKcCpAVfD https://t.co/gASh5fV1QJ 25 minutes ago

Houstonomics

Houstonomics Weekly Initial Unemployment Claims decrease to 751,000 https://t.co/5xKcCpAVfD https://t.co/gASh5fV1QJ 29 minutes ago

Jeremy13605986

Jeremy RT @LeaderHoyer: I welcome the decrease of jobless claims from last week, but this improvement is far too slow for far too many Americans &… 58 minutes ago

LeaderHoyer

Steny (Wear a Mask) Hoyer I welcome the decrease of jobless claims from last week, but this improvement is far too slow for far too many Amer… https://t.co/vvtKeOrUqb 2 hours ago

DonDraperClone

Don Draper @TLandstreet The decrease in total US jobless claims was mostly due to CA changing the amt (lower) of claims they r… https://t.co/znmuWWgkxf 3 hours ago

RobB64908904

Robert Bryan United States Jobless Claims 4-Week Avg. 787.75K - https://t.co/VXkrF1K1xw 4 Week Avg 787.75K vs Prev 812.25K. Comp… https://t.co/wKFGX8GBIR 4 hours ago

numberstory2019

NumberStory Latest US unemployment: Another 0.751 million Americans sought jobless benefits for the first time last week(the we… https://t.co/X7d881dRWp 5 hours ago

sacourtreporter

Christine Sitzes RT @ReformAustin: That's a 25% decrease from the week prior's unemployment numbers (& the lowest number of weekly jobless claims since the… 5 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M [Video]

U.S. new weekly jobless claims down below 1M

881,000 people - less than expected - filed new unemployment benefit claims in the last week of August. But the labor market is still struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic and less government support...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:12Published