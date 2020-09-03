Jobless claims decrease by 40,000
Jobless claims decrease by 40,000
Ahead of the presidential election, jobless claims are down by 40,000 people.
The Department Of Labor says some 751,000 Americans filed first-time unemployment benefits last week.
