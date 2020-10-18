Wild peacocks rufflle feathers in West Sussex village

Moving tributes have been paid to policeman Matt Ratana at his funeralservice. The memorial for the 54-year-old at a chapel in Shoreham-by-Sea, WestSussex, was attended in person on Wednesday by a limited number of his family,friends and close colleagues due to coronavirus restrictions. But the eventwas live-streamed around the world so well-wishers, including loved ones inSgt Ratana’s native New Zealand as well as in the UK, could join the service.A tribute from his partner, Su Bushby, was read at the service on her behalfby friend Lorraine Dray.
An 80-year-old retired Army major has embarked on a 100-mile charitychallenge, travelling at 2mph in his home-made boat. Michael Stanley, whoserved in The Royal Scots Dragoon Guards for 35 years, created the boat, namedthe Tintanic, out of two sheets of corrugated iron, curtain hooks andhosepipe. He has set himself the target of rowing it 100 miles along theChichester canal in West Sussex. The veteran, known as Major Mick, had aimedto raise £1,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Bosham but has already surpassed£8,000.
General Secretary of Unite, Len McCluskey has said that the decision to not bring back Jeremy Corbyn as one of the party's MPs looks to him like "a witch hunt" and "persecution of a decent man".
Chief of Defence Staff, General Sir Nick Carter, has said that he is "delighted" that the government has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.
Boris Johnson has unveiled the biggest programme of investment in Britain's armed forces since the end of the Cold War.
Former Prime Minister Gordon Brown has said that he supports Sir Keir Starmer's decision to continue withholding the Labour whip from Jeremy Corbyn until he has made a "full apology".