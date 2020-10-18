Global  
 

Wild peacocks rufflle feathers in West Sussex village

Wild peacocks rufflle feathers in West Sussex village

Wild peacocks rufflle feathers in West Sussex village

Villagers in West Sussex are divided over the fete of wild peacocks which have been roaming freely around Henfield, after Sussex Police was called in to dispatch of them 'humanely'.

