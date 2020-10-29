Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UPS Has Found Tucker Carlson's Missing Package

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published
UPS Has Found Tucker Carlson's Missing Package

UPS Has Found Tucker Carlson's Missing Package

UPS has found the set of documents that Tucker Carlson said had 'vanished' in transit.

Carlson said the documents would be damaging to Joe Biden and his family.

Carlson had told viewers the documents had disappeared but did not name the courier transporting them.

UPS then confirmed to Business Insider that it was the carrier.

UPS has since told Business Insider that it has found the documents "after an extensive search." Carlson gave few details about the documents other than that they concerned Joe Biden and would be "damning" if made public.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

UPS Has Found Tucker Carlson’s Lost Hunter Biden Package

'Urgent Investigation.'
Daily Caller - Published Also reported by •Business Insider


Twitter Has a Field Day With Tucker Carlson’s Mysterious Lost Package: ‘Pro Tip from 1999 … Scan and Email It’

Tucker Carlson claimed that a package of "damning" evidence against the Biden family went curiously...
Mediaite - Published


Tweets about this