UPS Has Found Tucker Carlson's Missing Package

UPS has found the set of documents that Tucker Carlson said had 'vanished' in transit.

Carlson said the documents would be damaging to Joe Biden and his family.

Carlson had told viewers the documents had disappeared but did not name the courier transporting them.

UPS then confirmed to Business Insider that it was the carrier.

UPS has since told Business Insider that it has found the documents "after an extensive search." Carlson gave few details about the documents other than that they concerned Joe Biden and would be "damning" if made public.