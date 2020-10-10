Growing divide between northern and southern England

Economic response to COVID-19 has stirred divisions as local lockdowns are in force across much of the north.

Active COVID cases dip below 5 lakh mark in India With 44,281 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 86,36,012. With 512 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,27,571. Total active cases now stand at 4,94,657 after a decrease of 6,557 in the last 24 hrs. A total of 12,07,69,151 samples tested for COVID19 up to 10th November - of these 11,53,294 samples were tested on Nov 10.

Suburban railway services resume in West Bengal Suburban railway services resumed in West Bengal from Nov 11. 696 suburban services started in the state from today, after months of lockdown in the wake of COVID19 pandemic. COVID precautions are being implemented to ensure safe travel.