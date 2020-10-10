Global  
 

Growing divide between northern and southern England

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Growing divide between northern and southern England

Growing divide between northern and southern England

Economic response to COVID-19 has stirred divisions as local lockdowns are in force across much of the north.


