Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is finally breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM.
'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.
'Holidate' stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jessica Capshaw, Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Bachelor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their new romantic comedy. Plus, Roberts opens up about being pregnant during quarantine.
