Margaret Thatcher, Queen Elizabeth Face Off In 'The Crown' Season 4 Trailer | THR News

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 01:58s - Published
The latest preview for the upcoming season of Netflix's British drama also teases tensions between the royal family and Princess Diana.


Margaret Thatcher Margaret Thatcher Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990

New trailer: Why 'The Crown' Season 4 includes Princess Diana's bulimia and Margaret Thatcher's private life

 Gillian Anderson and young actress Emma Corrin talk the pressures of playing historical figures Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana on "The Crown."
USATODAY.com
The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News [Video]

The Stars of 'Mad Max' Spinoff 'Furiosa,' 'The Crown' Season 4 Details & More News | THR News

Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II are set to star in 'Furiosa,' Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher are set to make waves in season four of 'The Crown' and India Oxenberg is finally breaking her silence on life inside NXIVM.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:45Published
How Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher Are Poised to Make Waves in Season 4 of 'The Crown' | THR News [Video]

How Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher Are Poised to Make Waves in Season 4 of 'The Crown' | THR News

The shadow cast on the monarchy by Princess Diana means that her introduction has been one of the most anticipated events of 'The Crown.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:18Published
A First Look at Netflix's 'The Crown's' Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher | THR News [Video]

A First Look at Netflix's 'The Crown's' Princess Diana, Margaret Thatcher | THR News

Netflix has released the first looks at two of the most anticipated historical figures portrayed in season four of 'The Crown': Princess Diana and Margaret Thatcher.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:07Published

Diana, Princess of Wales Diana, Princess of Wales Princess of Wales

'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents [Video]

'The Crown' star and creator impressed with Princess Diana actress' talents

'The Crown' actor Josh O'Connor and creator Peter Morgan have heaped praise on Emma Corrin, the young actress picked to play Princess Diana in the new season, insisting she is stunning as the late royal.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Martin Bashir: BBC journalist 'seriously unwell' from Covid

 The journalist, best known for his 1995 interview with Princess Diana, has complications from the virus.
BBC News

The Crown (TV series) The Crown (TV series) Historical drama television series

Everything new on Netflix in November: 'The Crown' Season 4 to Shawn Mendes documentary

 Netflix has plenty of holiday movies coming in November, and also new episodes of "The Crown," film "Hillbilly Elegy" and a Shawn Mendes documentary.
USATODAY.com

Netflix Netflix American media service company

The Stars of Netflix's 'Holidate' Talk About Their New Romantic Comedy | THR Interviews [Video]

The Stars of Netflix's 'Holidate' Talk About Their New Romantic Comedy | THR Interviews

'Holidate' stars Emma Roberts, Luke Bracey, Jessica Capshaw, Kristin Chenoweth and Andrew Bachelor sat down with The Hollywood Reporter to talk about their new romantic comedy. Plus, Roberts opens up about being pregnant during quarantine.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 03:59Published
Ubisoft and Netflix to create ‘Assassin’s Creed’ TV series [Video]

Ubisoft and Netflix to create ‘Assassin’s Creed’ TV series

Both Netflix and Ubisoft have released statements expressing their excitement for the project.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:58Published

Guess Who This Ketchup Kid Turned Into!

 Before this Halloween-ready runt was famous for his comedy on a popular Netflix show, he was just another playful kid acting out a gory horror scene in Le Mars,..
TMZ.com

'The Crown' Season 4 trailer brings Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana into the royal mix

Gillian Anderson is almost unrecognizable as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in the first full...
Mashable - Published Also reported by •AceShowbiz



The Crown Season 4 Official Trailer Released [Video]

The Crown Season 4 Official Trailer Released

The Crown Season 4 trailer has been released and we get our first official glimpse of Margaret Thatcher played by Gillian Anderson and Emma Corrin as Diana.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:04Published
A Queen Is Born Season 1 [Video]

A Queen Is Born Season 1

A Queen Is Born Season 1 Trailer - Plot synopsis: Gloria Groove and Alexia Twister make drag dreams come true as they help six artists find the confidence to own the stage in this makeover..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:41Published
Emma Corrin stunned by 'horrible' on-screen Olivia Colman [Video]

Emma Corrin stunned by 'horrible' on-screen Olivia Colman

Emma Corrin found it hard not to "take it personally" when Olivia Colman was "stone cold horrible" to her when they were in character as Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth on 'The Crown'.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:33Published