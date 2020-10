It was last year when the man falsely accused of shooting and killing two people at a homecoming party near Texas A&M University at Commerce threatened to sue, and on Tuesday that's exactly what Brandon Gonzales did.



Tweets about this Tamiya Brandon Gonzales Suing Texas Rangers, Sheriff After Wrongful Capital Murder Arrest For Greenville Mass Shooting https://t.co/Zakh8iePhf 54 minutes ago Dallas Feed CBS Dallas: Brandon Gonzales Suing Texas Rangers, Sheriff After Wrongful Capital Murder Arrest For Greenville Mass… https://t.co/ASOyxGJoWB 3 hours ago Just Yer Zombie Mom RT @CBSDFW: It was last year when the man falsely accused of shooting and killing two people at a homecoming party near Texas A&M Universit… 3 hours ago CBSDFW It was last year when the man falsely accused of shooting and killing two people at a homecoming party near Texas A… https://t.co/fdxQFCBfCq 3 hours ago