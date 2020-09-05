Jerry Falwell Jr. Is Now Suing Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. is the ex-president of Virginia’s Liberty University.

On Thursday, Falwell announced he is suing the evangelical Christian university.

Business Insider reports that last summer Falwell he was ousted from this summer following allegations of an extramarital affair.

The lawsuit was filed in Lynchburg Circuit Court on Wednesday.

It describes Falwell and his family as the targets of a “malicious smear campaign incited by anti-evangelical forces.” “Liberty University not only accepted the salacious and baseless accusations against the Falwells at face value, but directly participated in the defamation."