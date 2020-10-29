Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski Broke Up “A While Back”

Daniel Medina RT @Daily_Express: Brad Pitt 'splits' from girlfriend Nicole Poturalski after months of dating 'Over a while' https://t.co/sJGfE6uipU https… 9 minutes ago

Pinkvilla #BradPitt’s relationship with #NicolePoturalski a ‘casual fling’? Duo hasn’t spoken since August: Report https://t.co/uIIgGLhh1U 11 minutes ago

104.2 Nile FM Just over a month since it was confirmed that they were dating, actor #BradPitt and model #NicolePoturalski have sp… https://t.co/DURFjCMYJW 14 minutes ago

Stellar Magazine It seems that their relationship wasn't that serious to begin with. https://t.co/4IUJjlUZZN? 14 minutes ago

The US Sun Brad Pitt's 'ex-girlfriend' Nicole Poturalski breaks silence after their 'split' https://t.co/vAmep2D6H8 28 minutes ago

Liam Eversedge RT @JustJared: A source is revealing the last time Brad Pitt saw German model Nicole Poturalski and how they classified their relationship:… 36 minutes ago

ShowbizHO 😍 Brad Pitt and Nicole Poturalski’s Breakup CONFIRMED! – Celebrity News https://t.co/uG2X7qv29m 1 hour ago