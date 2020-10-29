Guy Wears Terrifying Zombie Costume To Scare His Family

This guy wore a terrifying Halloween outfit with a built-in sound system to scare his family.

He first scared his wife with the realistic zombie puppet, who slammed the door in fear after seeing him.

He then went to scare his kids, who started screaming and ran up the stairs after hearing zombie sounds.

He did, ultimately, explain the outfit to them, after which they began laughing.