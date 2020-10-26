Emmanuel Macron says France is under attack
The French President announced that he will more than double the number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks.
Steve Jones RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron says "France is under attack" after three people died in a knife attack in Nice.
R… 1 minute ago
Lisa Rothstein - #YESonProp22 to #RepealAB5 @AndiHK They are not random. They are in response to the professor (who got decapitated last month) showing the Cha… https://t.co/xHpOfaSH2P 4 minutes ago
Daughter Zhivago ⭐⭐ RT @BBCWorld: "In France there is only one community, the national community"
French President Emmanuel Macron, talking about a suspected… 4 minutes ago
Werner & Ursula RT @SBSNews: France has lifted its security alert system to its highest level after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church… 4 minutes ago
Barry Bear RT @Arwenstar: Emmanuel Macron proclaims his support for the Catholics of France, and those anywhere else in the world.
He understands this… 6 minutes ago
Fan of Dubai Expo - 2020 now #2021 @CornwallNissan @StephenHoltzman @smartecocity Macron warns 'France is under attack' https://t.co/qGKMLT6AK4 via… https://t.co/K0OGCc57mg 15 minutes ago
Chef 95 RT @RoscoeWhalan: “We’ve decided as of Friday we will have to go back into lockdown” President Emmanuel Macron says. France has recorded 36… 17 minutes ago
snaglet RT @HSajwanization: French President Emmanuel Macron says "France is under attack" after three people died in a knife attack in #Nice.
http… 25 minutes ago
Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attackFrench President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr..
France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia NewsTerror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others..
India extends support to France, condemns personal attacks on Macron by Muslim nations|Oneindia NewAs French President Emmanuel faces heat from Muslim majority countries including Turkey, Iran, Pakistan who have strongly criticised French President’s plan to save France’s secular values against..