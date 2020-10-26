Global  
 

Emmanuel Macron says France is under attack

The French President announced that he will more than double the number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks.


Emmanuel Macron warns 'France is under attack'

Defiant President insists his country 'will not give any ground' following Thursday's Nice knife...
Khaleej Times - Published

France 'will not give any ground', Emmanuel Macron says, after knife attack in Nice kills three

The French president said his country had been subject to an Islamist terrorist attack.
SBS - Published

Pogba ´appalled, angry and shocked´ over reports he has quit France duty

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has hit out “unacceptable fake news” after...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Jones787Sj

Steve Jones RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: French President Emmanuel Macron says "France is under attack" after three people died in a knife attack in Nice. R… 1 minute ago

davincidiva

Lisa Rothstein - #YESonProp22 to #RepealAB5 @AndiHK They are not random. They are in response to the professor (who got decapitated last month) showing the Cha… https://t.co/xHpOfaSH2P 4 minutes ago

DaughterZhivago

Daughter Zhivago ⭐⭐ RT @BBCWorld: "In France there is only one community, the national community" French President Emmanuel Macron, talking about a suspected… 4 minutes ago

Wersula

Werner & Ursula RT @SBSNews: France has lifted its security alert system to its highest level after three people were killed in a knife attack at a church… 4 minutes ago

BarryBear11

Barry Bear RT @Arwenstar: Emmanuel Macron proclaims his support for the Catholics of France, and those anywhere else in the world. He understands this… 6 minutes ago

theexpodubai

Fan of Dubai Expo - 2020 now #2021 @CornwallNissan @StephenHoltzman @smartecocity Macron warns 'France is under attack' https://t.co/qGKMLT6AK4 via… https://t.co/K0OGCc57mg 15 minutes ago

95Chef95

Chef 95 RT @RoscoeWhalan: “We’ve decided as of Friday we will have to go back into lockdown” President Emmanuel Macron says. France has recorded 36… 17 minutes ago

snaglet

snaglet RT @HSajwanization: French President Emmanuel Macron says "France is under attack" after three people died in a knife attack in #Nice. http… 25 minutes ago


Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack [Video]

Macron to deploy 4,000 more soldiers after three killed in church attack

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that he will more than doublethe number of soldiers deployed to protect against terror attacks after threepeople were killed at a church in Nice. Mr..

France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News [Video]

France: 3 killed, woman beheaded in a Knife attack at a church in Nice | Oneindia News

Terror has gripped France as Weeks after the knife attack of the Paris teacher, another knife attack has taken place in the French city Nice. A knifeman killed three people and injured several others..

India extends support to France, condemns personal attacks on Macron by Muslim nations|Oneindia New [Video]

India extends support to France, condemns personal attacks on Macron by Muslim nations|Oneindia New

As French President Emmanuel faces heat from Muslim majority countries including Turkey, Iran, Pakistan who have strongly criticised French President’s plan to save France’s secular values against..

