Dodgers' Walker Buehler wasn't too upset at Rays' decision to pull Blake Snell in World Series Game | THE HERD

Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Duration: 02:39s - Published
Dodgers' Walker Buehler wasn't too upset at Rays' decision to pull Blake Snell in World Series Game | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions, and Colin Cowherd is joined by their pitcher Walker Buehler to talk about the win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Walker talks Rays' controversial decision to pull their pitcher Blake Snell off the mound, which resulted in several runs for the Dodgers' and ultimately led to their winning the championship.


Colin Cowherd reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series win over Tampa Bay Rays | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd reacts to Los Angeles Dodgers’ 2020 World Series win over Tampa Bay Rays | THE HERD Looks like Los Angeles is a city full of winners after the Dodgers took the 2020 World Series for the...
FOX Sports - Published

Blake Snell, Kevin Cash and a Decision That Will Haunt the Rays

Blake Snell was dominating the Dodgers in a must-win World Series game. Kevin Cash still pulled him,...
NYTimes.com - Published

Blake Snell removed for reliever by Kevin Cash -- World Series Watch Party is stunned

Blake Snell removed for reliever by Kevin Cash -- World Series Watch Party is stunned With his starting pitcher Blake Snell rolling in the sixth inning of a 1-0 game, Tampa Bay Rays...
FOX Sports - Published


Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988 [Video]

Los Angeles Dodgers Win First World Series Title Since 1988

The Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays 3-1 in Game 6 of the World Series on Tuesday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published
Baltimore Native Adam Kolarek Wins World Series Title With Los Angeles Dodgers [Video]

Baltimore Native Adam Kolarek Wins World Series Title With Los Angeles Dodgers

Baltimore's own Adam Kolarek is a World Series Champion after the Los Angeles Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:25Published
MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test [Video]

MLB slams Dodgers' Turner for celebrating World Series win despite positive COVID test

MLB said it is beginning an investigation into the actions of Dodgers player Justin Turner, who was pulled from Game 6 after testing positive for COVID-19

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:40Published