Dodgers' Walker Buehler wasn't too upset at Rays' decision to pull Blake Snell in World Series Game | THE HERD

The Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series Champions, and Colin Cowherd is joined by their pitcher Walker Buehler to talk about the win against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Walker talks Rays' controversial decision to pull their pitcher Blake Snell off the mound, which resulted in several runs for the Dodgers' and ultimately led to their winning the championship.