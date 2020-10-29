Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:01s - Published
'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot after getting in engaged in May 2019


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Are Married & You Can Help Fulfill Their Wedding Wish!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are officially married! Meals on Wheels broke the news, announcing...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comUSATODAY.comE! OnlineFOXNews.com



Tweets about this

rosh5

Rosh RT @enews: Jost married! 💍 Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost have officially tied the knot. ❤️ https://t.co/Yv7N0cSXnB https://t.co/REIavgRBbM 11 seconds ago

BJORNTWN

spooky ava💀 (benjilovebot) RT @ghostreaItor: rip colin jost and michael che, they aren't dead but colin just married scarlett johansson https://t.co/1Ram1oNcu7 20 seconds ago

Shadoself

Pseu Donym #Trudeau #BidenHarris2020 Scarlett Johansson & Colin Jost Are Married & You Can Help Fulfill Their Wedding Wish! https://t.co/WxHo6omi3R via @JustJared 1 minute ago

TVChanneling

TV Channeling Podcast RT @latimesent: Scarlett Johansson and "Saturday Night Live" star Colin Jost got married — and they want fans to donate to Meals on Wheels… 1 minute ago

kevinlockett

Kevin Lockett Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married! https://t.co/6J5H3iTLHn via @DailyMailCeleb 2 minutes ago

BMoonan

RaidersSixersYankees RT @people: 'Jost Married!' Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Tie the Knot in Intimate Ceremony https://t.co/1i9olh4DTl 2 minutes ago

TheDanTheMan58

danny musgrove RT @THR: Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost are married https://t.co/T61oIIYWEv https://t.co/I0xeBj5w7e 2 minutes ago

Tweetologist3

Tweetologist News Headline Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost Married in Private Ceremony - TMZ Amazon is opening brand-new Razr… https://t.co/2yGxdDpFVG 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot! [Video]

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot!

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have tied the knot after over a year of engagement, and three years of dating.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:05Published