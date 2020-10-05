Global  
 

Machine Gun Kelly Reflects On Coke & Alcohol Bender That Led Him To Make No. 1 Album 'Tickets To My Downfall

Video Credit: HipHopDX - Duration: 01:34s - Published
MGK reveals he was in a different place before meeting now-girlfriend Megan Fox and recording his...
Machine Gun Kelly insists Megan Fox has made him a better person [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly insists Megan Fox has made him a better person

Machine Gun Kelly has credited his girlfriend Megan Fox for making him "a better person".

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To 'Tickets To My Downfall' Going No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart [Video]

Machine Gun Kelly Reacts To 'Tickets To My Downfall' Going No. 1 On Billboard 200 Chart

Travis Scott's 'Franchise' at No. 1 on Hot 100, Machine Gun Kelly's 'Tickets to My Downfall' Atop Billboard 200 | Billboard News [Video]

Travis Scott's 'Franchise' at No. 1 on Hot 100, Machine Gun Kelly's 'Tickets to My Downfall' Atop Billboard 200 | Billboard News

Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Scott both make big No. 1 debuts on the Billboard Charts. Here's all the info to know about this week's chart update.

