Chris Harrison Says He 'Can't Promise' a Men Tell All Special on This Season of The Bachelorette
"I can't promise anything, but we are desperately trying to pull something together," the Bachelor franchise host said
Listen to Your Heart's Chris Watson & Bri Stauss Excited to See Tayshia Adams as 'Bachelorette'Chris Watson & Bri Stauss open up about their time on 'Listen to Your Heart' and compare it to Clare's time on 'The Bachelorette'
Clare Crawley’s Men Want Answers In 'The Bachelorette' PreviewIn this first look at the upcoming episode of "The Bachelorette", Clare Crawley’s men continue to be confused about where they stand with the season 16 leading lady.
Chris Harrison on 'The Bachelorette's' Twist | THR News'The Bachelorette' is Clare Crawley's season — until it isn't.