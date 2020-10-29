Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49: She 'Had a Bright and Beautiful Spirit'

Video Credit: People - Duration: 01:25s - Published
Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49: She 'Had a Bright and Beautiful Spirit'
The pageant queen and actress is survived by her two sons, Kai and Avery

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49 After Suffering Head Injury

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett has died at the age of 49. The beauty queen — who won the title...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •Just JaredUSATODAY.comNewsmax



Tweets about this

MaryMor62103273

Deplorable Me Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dead at Age 49: 'We Are Devastated' via @WestJournalism https://t.co/wH0ZOEYpW5 3 minutes ago

usacustomers

USA Customers Former Miss #America Leanza Cornett Dead at 49 From #Covid https://t.co/wwP1uf9Ieu 4 minutes ago

judy_armes

Judy g. armes 🗞 🥀Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at 49: She 'had a bright and beautiful spirit'🕊 🥀🕊 https://t.co/P1vfpfUI2B 10 minutes ago

ThePerezHilton

Perez I totally remember her. She was married to Mark Steines also and they had two children together. So tragic.… https://t.co/eiwEjPo1gU 12 minutes ago

carmacarmeleon

Carmacarmeleon RT @CBSSunday: Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at age 49 https://t.co/83e4LoMBpN https://t.co/ggsJQh5Qg5 13 minutes ago

CBSSunday

CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at age 49 https://t.co/83e4LoMBpN https://t.co/ggsJQh5Qg5 15 minutes ago

GPBGeorge

GEORGE(Dancing&more) Former Miss America Leanza Cornett Dies at 49: She 'Had a Bright and Beautiful Spirit' https://t.co/UB9HW51TzL 17 minutes ago

TVMCCA

Terry McCarty Hannah Yasharoff: Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dies at 49: 'A bright and beautiful spirit'… https://t.co/BdEzTJ0SYS 18 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dead at 49 [Video]

Former Miss America Leanza Cornett dead at 49

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:38Published