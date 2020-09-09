The Conners' Michael Fishman Speaks Out About Son's Fatal Overdose 4 Months After His Death
"I came to Larry, maybe later than I wish I could," the actor told Tamron Hall on her talk show
Michael Fishman Breaks Silence On Son's OverdoseAppearing on the “Tamron Hall Show”, Michael Fishman opens up publicly for the first time about losing his son Larry to a drug overdose in June.
Ten months after student’s death, school system hasn't answered the family's questionsNearly 10 months after their son’s death, the Levy family is still seeking answers on how it could have happened. Bowen Levy, a 17-year-old Central Special student with autism and Pica, a type of..